CALDER, Candace Mary:
On October 28, 2019 passed away at home surrounded by her family. Loving and supportive wife of Alan, cherished mum of Cath, and Em, mother-in-law of Brett, adored Noona of Calder, and Beau, loved sister and sister-in-law of Stephen and Robyn Matheson, and a much valued friend of many. Messages may be addressed to The family of the Late Candace Calder, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Farewell Service for Candy will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora on Friday, November 1, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 29, 2019