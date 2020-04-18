Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Campbell MACMILLAN. View Sign Death Notice



On April 16, 2020, aged 65 years, Cam passed away at Nurse Maude Hospice, with partner Linda by his side. Dearly loved partner and soulmate of Linda, much loved dad, step-dad and father-in-law of Carmen and the late Shane, Shane and Jess, Blair and Reiko, and Mel and Michelle. Treasured grandad of Sarah, Sam, Lochie, Libby, Jacob, Aidan and Anika. Great friend of many. Family would like to thank Dr Robyn Bowman, and the team at Nurse Maude Hospice for their compassionate care of Cam. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Campbell MacMillan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Memorial gatherings will be held at a later date – family will advise of details.







