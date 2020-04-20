VINCENT, Camille Darling
(nee Hoto):
Passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020, aged 84. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Sue, Mark and Kim, Richard (Ricky) and Robin, Tony and Sue, Sandra and Carlos and Andrew and Mandy. Cherished Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana to many grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Vincent family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service for Camille will be celebrated at a later date, family to advise.
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020