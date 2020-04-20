Camille VINCENT

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Trev and Lindsay"
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

VINCENT, Camille Darling
(nee Hoto):
Passed away Thursday, April 16th, 2020, aged 84. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Sue, Mark and Kim, Richard (Ricky) and Robin, Tony and Sue, Sandra and Carlos and Andrew and Mandy. Cherished Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana to many grandchildren. Messages may be addressed to the Vincent family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A memorial service for Camille will be celebrated at a later date, family to advise.

logo
Published in The Press on Apr. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.