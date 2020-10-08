WIDGERY, Camilla Joy
(nee Lewthwaite):
Departed this Earth October 2, 2020. Precious wife of James, loved mother of Jesse and Liam and daughter of Ruth and John. Sister of Stephen and Andy. Sister-in-law of Karlyn and Lara. Loved daughter-in-law of the late Colin Widgery and Joyce Widgery. Sister-in-law of Merelyn and Graeme Hayman, sister-in-law of Robyn and Howard Murray, and John Widgery. A celebration of Camilla's life will be held at Sumner Surf Life Saving Club, 301 Main South Road, Sumner, Christchurch, Saturday, October 10, 2020, 11.00am. Everyone is most welcome to come and celebrate Camilla's life and support her family in this time. Just if you are able RSVP (just for general catering idea), [email protected] or text 021848650. Please note you are very welcome without RSVP.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2020