NEWMAN, Cameron John:
On September 14, 2020, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home, aged 36 years. Dearly loved son of Wendy and John (deceased), loved brother and brother-in-law of Hamish and Tara. Loved nephew to Gavin, great friend and member of the Fiordland Community. Messages may be addressed to the Newman family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Fiordland Conservation Trust would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cjnewman1409 A Celebration of Cameron's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Monday, September 21, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020