THIN,
Byron Thomas (Brian):
On December 13, 2019 Brian passed away peacefully at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 87 years, with his daughters at his side. Dearly loved son of Marjorie and James, loved father of Christine, Michelle, Jacqueline and Germaine. Loved grandfather of Olivia and much loved great-grandfather of Tilly. Loved Brother of Terrence, Lawrence (deceased) and Mavis (deceased). The family would like to thank the staff at Christchurch Public Hospital for their care and support. Special thanks to Viv and Ashleigh, for their kindness and respect in Dad's final days. According to Brian's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to 68 Baker Street, New Brighton, Christchurch 8083.
Published in The Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019