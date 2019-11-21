Bunty HAMMOND

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bunty HAMMOND.
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
entry from London and Whitmore Streets
Richmond, Christchurch
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Akaroa Cemetery
Hempleman Drive
Akaroa
View Map
Death Notice

HAMMOND, Bunty
(Patricia Ruth):
Unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, loved daughter of the late Phil and Jose Hammond, dearly loved partner and soulmate of Ian, loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne, Diane and Gill, and Jackie. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Alan, Greg and Michelle, James and Julie, Yvette and Brendan, Andrew (dec), Amanda and Karl, Shiree and Adam, and very special Aunty/Mum to Shaun and Tracey, Natasha and Alwyn. Loving stepmother to Jennifer and Mike, and Vanessa. A loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Loved and adored Gran to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special friend to many. Messages to the family of Bunty Hammond, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Bunty's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 26, at 1.00pm, followed by burial on Wednesday, November 27, at 1.00pm at the Akaroa Cemetery, Hempleman Drive, Akaroa.

logo
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.