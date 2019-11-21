HAMMOND, Bunty
(Patricia Ruth):
Unexpectedly on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, loved daughter of the late Phil and Jose Hammond, dearly loved partner and soulmate of Ian, loved sister and sister-in-law of Wayne, Diane and Gill, and Jackie. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Alan, Greg and Michelle, James and Julie, Yvette and Brendan, Andrew (dec), Amanda and Karl, Shiree and Adam, and very special Aunty/Mum to Shaun and Tracey, Natasha and Alwyn. Loving stepmother to Jennifer and Mike, and Vanessa. A loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Loved and adored Gran to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Very special friend to many. Messages to the family of Bunty Hammond, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A celebration of Bunty's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, November 26, at 1.00pm, followed by burial on Wednesday, November 27, at 1.00pm at the Akaroa Cemetery, Hempleman Drive, Akaroa.
Published in The Press on Nov. 21, 2019