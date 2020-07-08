CHIN, Bui Leun (Pauline):
On July 6, 2020, peacefully at Parkstone Care Home, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of See Cheung (John) for 70 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Maria, Gwenda and Robin, Ronald and Rosalind, loved 'Neng Neng' to Jessica and Brad, Emily and Jimmy; 'Por Por' to Tim and Frances, James and Steffi, Matt and Micaela; and 'Neng Neng' to Aaron and Alicia, Jarrad and Paige, and Zane. Special thanks to Dr Mike Osselton, Dr Colin Chin and all the staff at Parkstone Care Home, for their care and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bui Leun Chin, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service for Bui Leun will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 14, at 10.00am. Private interment to follow.
Published in The Press on July 8, 2020