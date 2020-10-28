HORTON, Bryde Ida:
On Wednesday, October 27, 2020, in the arms of her family. In her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack, cherished Mum to Sandra and Phil, Karen and Mike, Michael and Delwynne, and Wayne. Treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma of her grandchildren. Much loved by her extended family and the many lives she touched. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bethsaida Retirement Village. Messages may be sent to the Horton Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A celebration of Bryde's life and love will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Friday, October 30, followed by a private interment.
Published in The Press on Oct. 28, 2020