STEWART, Bryce William:
(Late of Rangiora, formerly of "Willowbank", Cheviot)
On March 13, 2020, peacefully in Rangiora, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Ann for 60 years, very much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Connie, Jacqui and Khalid, Gavin and Jane, and Andrea, proud and loving Pop of Scott and Lizzie, Sam and Rod; William, Tom, and Harry; Kate and Alex, and Olivia. Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch, and Burwood Hospitals, and to Nurse Maude Home Help, for their care and support. Messages may be address to The Family of the late Bryce Stewart, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bryce's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020