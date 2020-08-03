GRIFFITHS,
Bryce Charles Lewis:
Dearly loved son of Allison and the late Lewis, loved brother of the late Janine, and treasured father of Waimarie, a loved nephew, cousin and friend. Messages to the Griffiths family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be made at the Service. A Service to celebrate Bryce's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Thursday, August 6, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2020