ABBOTT, Bryant (Bry):
On Saturday, January 4, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, surrounded by loving family, in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Julie, much loved father and father-in-law of Jeff (Jim) and Denise, and Tess and Paul, loved granddad of Max and Holly. The family wish to acknowledge the care extended to Bryant by the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Abbott family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Bryant's life will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Jan. 6, 2020