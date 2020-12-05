Bryan WILLIAMSON

Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Service
Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Christopher's Anglican Church
244 Avonhead Road
Avonhead
View Map
Death Notice

WILLIAMSON,
Bryan Thomas:
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, December 3, 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of Jocelyn, loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Peter Coleman, Lynda, Glenys and Paul Orange, and Nigel, much loved granddad of Joseph and Alejandra, Luke and Isabel, and Annabelle Coleman; Emily, Thomas, and Sam Orange. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bryan Williamson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Bryan's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, 244 Avonhead Road, Avonhead, on Thursday, December 10, at 10.30am.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
