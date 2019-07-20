PETRIE,
Bryan Kevin (Kevin):
21.04.1942 - 18.07.2019
Formerly of Haka Valley. Peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side, at Christchurch Hospital. Son of Arthur David (Joe) and Corrie Marqurite (Margaret) Petrie (both deceased). Brother of Anne and Ron Choat, Josephine and Sam Winter, and Doug Petrie (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rachel, Tim and Leigh, Prue and Dave, Mary-Beth and Tom, Steve, David and Tessa, Delilah and Dave, Nick, and Albert and Eti; and dearly loved granddad and great-granddad. Much loved friend of Neil and Joan Rich, and Ngaire and Neville Orford. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at ICU for their love and support of Kevin. Messages may be addressed to the Petrie family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bkpetrie1807
A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 23, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
