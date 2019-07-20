Bryan PETRIE

Guest Book
  • "Dad you were one in a million. Had such a kind heart..."
    - Prue O'Neill
  • "Thoughts are with you Prue and Family x"
    - Marg Sinnamon
  • "Dearest Kevin. You were so good to me , always full of..."
    - Michelle Mooney
  • "PETRIE, Bryan (Kevin): Passed away peacefully on July 18...."
    - Bryan PETRIE
Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Death Notice

PETRIE,
Bryan Kevin (Kevin):
21.04.1942 - 18.07.2019
Formerly of Haka Valley. Peacefully passed away with his loving family by his side, at Christchurch Hospital. Son of Arthur David (Joe) and Corrie Marqurite (Margaret) Petrie (both deceased). Brother of Anne and Ron Choat, Josephine and Sam Winter, and Doug Petrie (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Rachel, Tim and Leigh, Prue and Dave, Mary-Beth and Tom, Steve, David and Tessa, Delilah and Dave, Nick, and Albert and Eti; and dearly loved granddad and great-granddad. Much loved friend of Neil and Joan Rich, and Ngaire and Neville Orford. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at ICU for their love and support of Kevin. Messages may be addressed to the Petrie family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/bkpetrie1807
A Celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 23, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 20, 2019
