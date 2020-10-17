OTTEY, Bryan:
On October 15, 2020, aged 84 years. Loved soulmate of Jenny Day, loving father of his 3 daughters and his grandchildren also Jenny's children and grandchildren. Messages c/- the Ottey family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers donations for Brain Research would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at the Pleasant Point Yacht Club, South Brighton Domain, Beatty Street, on Monday, October 19, at 2.00pm, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in The Press on Oct. 17, 2020