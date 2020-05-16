HAWTHORN, Bryan John:
On May 10, 2020, peacefully at home, Ohoka, surrounded by his loving family. In his 73rd year. Beloved husband of the late Anne. Much loved husband of Jan. Loving father of Curtis and Todd. Loved father-in-law to Kate and Donna. Amazing Grandad to Tyaler, Jordan, Olivia, Kayla Leila, Ruby and Xavier. Truly a great man who was loved by all and a friend to many.
"Now In The Arms of
His Saviour"
Memorial donations for Bryan may be made to Nurse Maude, PO Box 36-126, Christchurch. Communications, c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. A Family graveside service has been held for Bryan at the Akaroa Cemetery.
