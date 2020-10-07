Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bryan GREEN. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Passed away on October 5, 2020, aged 62 years. Beloved husband of Carolyn Browne, adored father of Alex and Oscar and their partners Jenny and Rosie. Devoted son of Mae and Roly Green of Timaru (both dec). Loved son-in-law of Evan (dec) and Noelene Browne, formerly of Wanaka. Loved brother of Sandy Morgan (Perth, WA), and brother-in-law of Barbara Browne and Colin McCoy, Glenys and Bevan Rickerby, and Martin and Alanna Browne. Much loved uncle, cousin and friend, and valued by his colleagues in the legal profession. Grateful thanks to Dr Peter Davies, and to the staff of Hoon Hay Village and Anthony Wilding Hospital. Bryan will be at home with his family until Friday if you wish to call in. Messages may be addressed to the Green family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to Neurological Foundation would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/brgreen0510. A Celebration of Bryan's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Richmond, on Friday, October 9, at 4.00pm.







