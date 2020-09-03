BERKELEY, Bryan Barrie:
BMedSc, MBChB, DCP, FRCPA
Barrie died peacefully at home in Dunedin on September 1, 2020; in his 80th year, after a long battle. Cherished husband of Margaret, very dearly loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Olivia (Dusseldorf), Juliet (Christchurch), Emma and David (London), and Sarah and Christopher (Tiverton, Devon), beloved and proud grandfather of Jessica, and Alexander; William; Charlotte, and Emily; Peter, and Isabelle. Many health professionals have contributed to Barrie's care and treatment and are deeply appreciated. A service for Barrie will be held in Hope and Sons Chapel, 523 Andersons Bay Road, Dunedin, on Thursday, September 10, at 12.30pm, the funeral then leaving for Dunedin Cemetery. Attendees will be limited to 100, you will be able to view the service by using the link on Barrie's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Messages to 434 High Street, Dunedin Central, Dunedin 9016 or leave a message on Barrie's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2020