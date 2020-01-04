WARREN, Bruce Richard:
On December 31, 2019 at Westport. Much loved husband of the late May, dearly loved father and father-in-law to Mike and the late Fiona, Chris and Merrilyn, his late son Andy, and Nicki and Dave, and loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his 90th year. Messages to The Warren Family, C/- PO Box 483, Westport 7866. Flowers respectfully declined. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at The O'Conor Memorial Home Chapel, Westport, on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Hagedorns Buller Funeral Services, F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020