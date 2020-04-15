Bruce WARDELL

  • "Dear Sue & family So sad to hear of the passing of Bruce,..."
    - Helen Barr
  • "My sincere condolences to Sue and family. A great work mate."
    - Kevin Henry
  • "Sincere condolences to Bruce's immediate and extended..."
    - Greg Moody
    - Bruce WARDELL
    Published in: The Press
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

WARDELL, Bruce Raymond: Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle, Bruce passed away on April 12, 2020, aged 68 years. Loving and devoted husband of 40 years to Sue, Dad to Rach, father-in-law to Tim, and Brucie to Ada and Cole - he loved them with all his heart. Special thanks to the outstanding team at St George's Cancer Care for their wonderful care over the last 3 years. A private cremation will be held. A celebration of Bruce's life will take place at a later date.
'Forever in our Hearts'

Published in The Press on Apr. 15, 2020
