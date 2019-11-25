TREVELLA, Bruce:
Sailed on his final voyage at 1.00pm on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from Christchurch Hospital. He will be sadly missed by Steve and Wendy, Kerry and Brenden, Jamie, Hugo, Jessie, and Carly, plus his many friends and extended family, especially his sisters Joan, Val, Pat, and Lynne.
Bon Voyage Captain –
you salty old sea dog.
We love you and will
miss you terribly.
Messages to 312 St Asaph Street, Christchurch, or [email protected] The Funeral service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, Linwood, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019