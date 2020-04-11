TRANGMAR, Bruce Blair:
On April 4, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice with his wife by his side, aged 67 years. Dearly loved husband of Sharon, much loved dad of Lauren, and Rachel, loved brother and brother-in-law of Helen and Alastair Scott, loved uncle of Fiona, and Penny. Special thanks to Dr Andrew Butler and the caring staff at Christchurch Hospital Bone Marrow Unit, and Dr Paul Peterson for their outstanding care of Bruce over the years. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Bruce Trangmar, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Bruce's wishes, a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Details to be advised.
Published in The Press on Apr. 11, 2020