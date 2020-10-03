SHAW, Bruce Eric:
On October 2nd, 2020, died peacefully in his sleep at home following a battle with cancer aged 70. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Malanie and John, and Rachel and Aaron, Sister of Jan, Uncle to Justine, Grandad and Step Grandad of Cain, Briar, Flynn and Bethany, husband for many years of Margaret.
"Brucie will be sadly missed"
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. The funeral service for Bruce will be held in the Avon Park Chapel, 2 Kerrs Rd, Linwood on Thursday, October 8, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020