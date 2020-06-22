RYDE,
Bruce John Paxdon:
Died peacefully in his sleep at Burwood Hospital, in his 92nd year, on Friday, June 19, 2020. Much loved husband of Doris, and father of Jill, Jo and Meg. Wonderful grandfather and great-grandfather of Wiari, Rachel, Taitoko, Sarah, Turiariki, Daniel, Ed, Josef, and little Jasper. Will be sadly missed by his friends at the Charteris Bay Golf Club, Diamond Harbour community, Lincoln University Alumni and Anthony Wilding Retirement Village. A commemoration will be held at the Charteris Bay Golf Club, on Tuesday, June 23, at 3.00pm.
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020