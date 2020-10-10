PAYNE, Bruce David:
Peacefully at home after a long illness; aged 61 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bevan and Toni, and Nicole and Mansell, son of the late Aureen and Jack, granddad of Benji, Isla and Cooper; Rubylee, Pagan and Kaniwa, brother of the late Ross, Grant, and Karen, and his friend and carer Cathy. Messages to the Payne family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held in The Long Knight Bar and Eatery, 1 Hamill Road, Halswell, on Wednesday, October 14, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 10, 2020