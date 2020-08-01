MERRIN, Bruce:
Passed away peacefully at Rosebank on July 27, 2020, aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Kay (Kathleen). Much loved and respected father of Ken, the late Roger, Lee and Jill. Loved father-in-law of Diane, Kathy and Christina. Loved Grandfather of Brent, Amanda and Lisa. Loved Great-Grandfather of Kaleb, Olivia, Trace, Charlotte, William, Lewis and Thomas. Will be sadly missed by his family. Many thanks to the girls at Rosebank for the love and care shown to Dad over the last 3 years. At Bruce's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Merrin Family, 4 Wilkin Street, Ashburton 7700.
Published in The Press on Aug. 1, 2020