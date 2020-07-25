McPHAIL, Bruce Eric:
On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, passed away peacefully in Hamilton, surrounded by his loving family, aged 83 years. Loved partner of June Jacobs, respected friend of Marilyn, much loved father and father-in-law of Alison and Alistair, Robyn and Bob, Wendy, Graham and Lisa, loved grandad of Andrew and Sherree, and Matthew and Sarah; Daniel and Kate, and Tim and Shelley; Jack, and Zoe, great-grandad of Niah, and Abigail. Our grateful thanks to the kind and caring staff at Waikato Hospital.
"We will always carry your memory in our hearts"
Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Bruce McPhail, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canterbury Children's Athletic Association would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Memorial service for Bruce will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 31, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 25, 2020