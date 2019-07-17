McNEILL, Bruce Peter:
On July 15, 2019, unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital; aged 72 years. Loved husband of Helen, loved father and father-in-law of Angela (London), and Grant and Sally (London), and a loved granddad of Niwa, Quanah, Indy and Tova. Loved brother of Ian, and the late Gary, loved brother-in-law of Margaret and Lindsay (Ashburton), John and Johanna (Cheviot), and a loved uncle of Hamish, Joanna, Antony, Gary, and Carl. Messages to the McNeill family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, July 23, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from July 17 to July 20, 2019