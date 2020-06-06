McLINTOCK, Bruce Alfred:

Dear Dad,

Two years ago you were taken suddenly from our lives. The sad thing for me is you weren't in my life at the time. I made sure cards and gifts went home on all your special days but I didn't call you and say 'I love you,' and I did love you. I was hurt and I let that hurt keep us apart, and now it's me that hurts because it's too late. I have the words "dad, I love you" tattooed inside my arm. They remind me every day of the mistake I made by not saying them to you. I will forever be sorry to you. I try to make you proud by my actions, now I love my sisters, your gift to me. No matter what, I began this life as daddy's daughter.

Love - Pam.



