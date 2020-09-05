McKAY, Bruce Campbell:
(of Kaiapoi). On August 30, 2020 at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Daphne, much loved Dad and father-in-law of Rosita and Nigel (UK), Stuart and Jill, Heather and Murray, Doug and Sue. Dearly loved Grandpop of Rochelle, and Alex; Jamie and Lynne Callum, Lochlan and Searcha, Kestin and Tom, Kristel and Daniel, Josh, Katie and Great Grandpop of Seth, Theo, Libby, Imogen, Jake, and Levi. Bruce was a loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Messages to the McKay Family C/- P O Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A private family service has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020