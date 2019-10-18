Bruce MARTIN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce MARTIN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

MARTIN, Bruce Clifford:
Bruce passed away after a short illness, surrounded and supported by his very close friends, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Messages may be addressed to the late Bruce Martin, c/- PO Box 39001, Chrischurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA and the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's magnificent life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 23, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea in the William lounge.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.