MARTIN, Bruce Clifford:
Bruce passed away after a short illness, surrounded and supported by his very close friends, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Messages may be addressed to the late Bruce Martin, c/- PO Box 39001, Chrischurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPCA and the Fred Hollows Foundation would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A memorial service to celebrate Bruce's magnificent life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, October 23, at 2.00pm, followed by afternoon tea in the William lounge.
Published in The Press on Oct. 18, 2019