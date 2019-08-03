Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Resident of Woodcote Village, formerly of Reaby Street, Burwood). Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Thursday, August 1, 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Suzanne and Katrina (deceased), Paul and Jo, Christine and Peter. Much loved granddad of Rebecca and Stu, Clare and Aaron, Brad and Rachael, Edward and Lucy, Scott and Mandy, Andrew and Jenna, and Lucy. Loved great-granddad of Emyr and Cadeyrn, Dylan and Lucas, Charlie and Hudson, and Makenzie. Dear friend of Shirley. Messages to the Mackwell family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the National Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made online only at bit.ly/bbmackwell0108. A funeral service for Bruce will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, 305 New Brighton Road, Burwood, on Tuesday August 6, 2019, at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.







