MACKRELL, Bruce Craig:
On September 23, 2020 peacefully at Gold Coast Hospital after a short illness, aged 67. Dearly loved and devoted Husband and Soulmate of Liz, much loved father and father-in-law of Jason, Donna and Graeme Wills, loved son-in-law of Gwen. Respected and loved brother and brother-in-law of Gale and David and Brent and Annette, loved Uncle of his nephews and niece. A celebration of Bruce's life to be held on the Gold Coast at a later date. Messages to PO Box 6160, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, 8442.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020