LYFORD, Bruce Robert:
On Monday, November 25, 2019, and in his 84th year, this lovely man peacefully left this life with his beloved family at his side. Precious husband of Shona, treasured father of Heather and Graham Creed, Frances Lyford and Joe Berryman, Susan and Jeff Holden, Carolyn and Mike Brady, Janet and Nathan Peters. Fun loving and proud grandad of Michael, Alice and Hugh, Amy and Duncan, Holly and Charlie, Anna and Ash, Victoria and Gary, Laura, Courtney and Ashley. Adored great-grandad of Liam, Isla, Leo, Olivia, Ayda, Alsie, Adele and Annie. Loved brother of Don Lyford, the late Marie Cameron and the late Carolyn Joyce. In lieu of flowers donations in Bruce's name to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made at his service. Messages to the Lyford family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Bruce will be held in the Cashmere Presbyterian Church, 2 Macmillan Ave, Cashmere, on Thursday, November 28, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
"If there's another world, he lives in bliss. If there is none, he made the best of this"
Published in The Press on Nov. 27, 2019