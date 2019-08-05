LOADER, Bruce Edwin:

Bruce passed away peacefully July 28, 2019, at 80 years of age, with loving wife and soulmate, Yvonne, at his side. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Sid and Nalda Loader, Barbara and Frank Walton, brother-in-law of Elaine and the late Dennis Breach, and uncle to many nephews and nieces. Loved by his honorary grandchildren Edana, Petra and Sarfia, who he took fishing, raced snow skiing and towed tirelessly behind the boat. They won't miss your snoring reportedly but will miss you. In our hearts forever. Specials thanks to all who assisted with Bruce's care in recent years, especially Elaine and Clare, which enabled him to be cared for at home where he was happiest. Bruce lived life to the full and will be sadly missed. Cremation has taken place. The last hoorah for Bruce will be a celebration of his life, to be held at the Canterbury Aero Club (Inc) at Harewood Aviation Park, 25 Aviation Drive, McLeans Island in Christchurch, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, commencing at 6.00pm.

