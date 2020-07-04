LIDDELL, Bruce Scott:
On May 12, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 72 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Robyn loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Stuart Hazeldine, Scott, and Alice. Adored grandad of Frances, Frazer, Robbie, Kathryn and Alexander Hazeldine, and Hamish Longstaff, and special work mate of Robbie Pugh. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Crawford and Maureen Liddell, John and Colleen Liddell, Helen and Kevin Allan, Tony and Sandra Pugh, John and Julie Pugh, Lyndsey and Garth Turner, and Alison Pugh, and a much loved uncle.
"Always in our hearts"
Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and St Johns, for the wonderful care and support given to Bruce. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Liddell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Bruce's life will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, on Wednesday, July 8, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020