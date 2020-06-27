LENNIE, Bruce Jameson:
On June 23, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burlington Village, after a short illness, aged 73 years. Much loved son of the late Reg and Ailsa, much loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Beverley, Grant (deceased) and Pam, loved cousin of Pam Bourke-Shaw, loved uncle of Erica, Dale, and Kim; Vanessa, Paul, and Dianne; and their families.
"Your passing leaves a big gap in our lives, you will be sadly missed"
Special thanks to all the staff at Burlington for the wonderful care given to Bruce and his family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Lennie, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, July 2, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 27, 2020