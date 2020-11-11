LAWSON, Bruce Moncrieff:
On November 10, 2020 passed away peacefully, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Noeline for 63 years, loved father of Neil and Veron (Melb), Anne and Robin, Fiona and Dave (Melb). Treasured grandfather of Ella, Liam, Audrey and Henry (all of Melb). Thanks to The Wood Retirement Village for their special care in his last six weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated. A Celebration of Bruce's life will be held at the Simplicity Funerals Chapel, 69 Haven Road, Nelson, on Tuesday, November 17, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2020