JONES,
Bruce Edward Ramsay:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Alison, father and father-in-law of Michael and Tania, and Graeme and grandfather of Mason. Loved brother of the late Patricia (Pat). Loved brother-in-law of Allan and Betty, and Margaret. Loved son of the late Dorothy and Percy. Loved nephew and nephew-in-law of Carolyn and the late Albert (Abb), and the late Goldie and Eric. In lieu of flowers, donations to Canterbury Horticultural Society would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A celebration of Bruce's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel at 297 Ferry Road, on Monday, July 1, at 2.00pm. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019