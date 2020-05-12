Bruce HAMILTON

Death Notice

HAMILTON,
Bruce Glanville (BGH):
Peacefully passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Bob Scott Village, Lower Hutt. Aged 87. Loved and dedicated father to Rolf, Robert and Simon Werthmuller and the Barnard families. Devoted father-in-law, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa and uncle. Brother to Ross and the late Don Hamilton. A memorial service will be held for Bruce at Rathkeale College later in the year (date to be advised). Any messages to Simon Werthmuller, 2859 Double Hill Run Road, RD1, Methven 7791, or to [email protected]

