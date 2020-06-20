FORBES, Bruce Douglas:
Reg 454322 R.N.Z.A. 19.6.1923 to 6.6.2020
On June 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 96 years. Precious son of the late Rachel and Charles Forbes, adored brother of the late Zoe Stevens. Loved and loving husband of the late Margaret. Cherished father, friend, mentor, and travelling companion of Robyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Dianne and Blair McDonald (Australia), and Graham and Pam, loved grandfather of Hayley and John Ramana. Special brother-in-law of Muriel and the late Bill Stevens, the late Kathleen and Ron Lucas, and the late Fred and Jean Hoskins. Uncle of Valda and Rex Cordes, Pam and Clive Murdoch and family, and the late Margaret-Anne Lovell-Smith.
Dearly loved and sadly
missed. A true gentleman
to the end.
Messages to the Forbes family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At Bruce's request a private cremation has been held, and a personal gathering will follow at a later date. No flowers by request.
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020