ELLIS, Bruce John:
On September 30, 2020, peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by family and friends, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pauline, loved father and father-in-law of Claire and Richard, Andy and Sarah, stepfather to Steve, and Brett, loving grandfather to Tess; Jessica-lee, Imogen; Jack; and Blake. Many thanks to the staff of Nurse Maude Hospice and Hospital for their care of Bruce. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Ellis, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private service will be held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 3, 2020