CALVERT, Bruce Eyres:
Peacefully, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Ultimate Care, aged 87 years. Messages may be addressed to the Calvert family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to St Michael & All Angels Anglican Church would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/becalvert1704 or at the service. A Requiem Mass for Bruce will be Celebrated at St Michael & All Angels Anglican Church, 95-99 Oxford Terrace, Central City, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 1, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on July 29, 2020