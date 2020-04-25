CALVERT, Bruce Eyres:
Peacefully, on Friday, April 17, 2020, at Bishop Selwyn Life Care, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Noeline. Loved and adored father and father-in-law of Rosalind and Duane, Sharon and Clinton, Andrew and Louise, and Annette. Much loved grandfather of his nine grandchildren and great-grandfather of his six great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ngaire and Joe (both deceased).
At peace with God.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Bishop Selwyn Life Care for their love and care of Bruce. Messages may be addressed to the Calvert family c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. A private cremation has been held. The family wish to advise that a memorial service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020