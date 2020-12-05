Bruce BUSHELL

Death Notice

BUSHELL, Bruce Bernard:
On December 1, 2020, peacefully at home, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Valmai, much loved dad and best mate of Jason. A much loved brother, brother- in-law, uncle, and cousin to all the Bushell Family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bruce Bushell, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 9, at 10.00am, thereafter interment in the Belfast Cemetery.

Published in The Press on Dec. 5, 2020
