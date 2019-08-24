BRADSHAW, Bruce:
Peacefully passed away with family by his side at Nurse Maude Hospice on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Pat, beloved father and father-in-law of Deborah and Bryce, John and Sheryl, and Thomas, adored grandad to Nick, Rosie, Amanda, and Daniel, and a great-grandad to Lucas, and Eden. A special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice for their care and support shown. Messages for the Bradshaw family may be sent C/- P.O. Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In keeping with Bruce's wishes a Private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 24, 2019