ALEXANDER, Bruce Gold:
Passed peacefully at home at Goldwyn with family by his side on Saturday, November 7, 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of the late Barbara, and loving partner of Rosina. Cherished father and father-in-law of Robert and Odette, Elizabeth, Cameron and Penny. Wonderful grandfather to Hannah, Megan, Ruby, Louis, and Jonty.
"With love in our hearts
you will walk with us forever".
Sincere thanks to the medical teams at Timaru Hospital and District Nurses for their kindness and support provided during his care. Following a private interment, family and friends are invited to a memorial service and celebration of Bruce's life to be held at the Hunter Hall, 21 Pakihi Road, Waimate, on Friday, November 13, at 3.00pm. Messages to: 'Goldwyn', 763 Teschemakers Valley Road, RD1, Timaru 7910.
Published in The Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020