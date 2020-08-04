SEELEN, Bronwyn Jane:
On Sunday, August 2, 2020, aged 59 years. Daughter of Joan Stewart and Douglas Hern. Sister of Fiona, Julia and Neil. Mother of Isaac, Rachel, Andrew and Daniel. Grandmother of Chloe and Harper. A strong, caring and loving person that will be missed by many.
In a better place with
the Lord.
Messages for Bronwyn's family may be posted to the Seelen Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. The Funeral Service for Bronwyn will be held at Elim Church Burnside, 193 Grahams Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on Aug. 4, 2020