ROBINS, Bronwyn Gail:
Peacefully, on April 21, 2020, at her home, with her loving family and close friends by her side; aged 52 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Ken and Ruth Robins, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Trevor and Jo (Gold Coast), Colin (Buster) and Cathy (Christchurch), cherished aunty of Mitchell, Jessica, Samantha, and Bradley, and an adored and proud "Mum" of Millie. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bronwyn's life will be held in the Milton Country Club, Union Street, Milton, on Saturday, July 11, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Milton Community Pool Project would be appreciated and may be left at Bronwyn's service. Messages to the Robins family, 32A Downing Street, Hoon Hay, Christchurch 8025, [email protected] or C/- Doug Nesbit Funerals, PO Box 52, Balclutha 9240.
