BLACKSTOCK,
Bronwyn Elizabeth
(nee Goodman):
16.03.1957 - 02.02.2016
Family and friends fondly remember this beautiful, bright, vivacious lady, who left us in this world four years ago. Her spirit will not be with Greg at present as he completes boring but much needed house repairs, instead she will be soaking up the tennis atmosphere and culture of Melbourne, one of her favourite destinations. She is still kindly remembered by her many past Kindy students and very loyal Yacht Club Team.
Published in The Press on Feb. 1, 2020